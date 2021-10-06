OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,707,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

ETR traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. 1,170,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

