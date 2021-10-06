OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 14,585 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $195,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

NYSE CM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 275,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

