OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $3.13 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 7,150,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

