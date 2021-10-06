ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.86

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 20607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $891.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

