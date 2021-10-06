Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ONTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.