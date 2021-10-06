Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF remained flat at $$23.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $798.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

