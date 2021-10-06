Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The firm has a market cap of $248.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

