Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.60 ($14.82).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Orange stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.41 ($11.06). The company had a trading volume of 6,899,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.94.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

