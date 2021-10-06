Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,485. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.