Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OROVY traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. 2,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is 609.42%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

