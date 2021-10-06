OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in September

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 on Wednesday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,003. OTR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

