PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.13 million and $1.74 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016783 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005762 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,512,245,448 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.