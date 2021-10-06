PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. 24,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
