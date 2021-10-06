PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.82.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,754. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after acquiring an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.