Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PALAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

