Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 828,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PALAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About Paladin Energy
