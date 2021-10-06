Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,721 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Water Resources worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,876 shares of company stock valued at $33,604. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.22%.

Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

