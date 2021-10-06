Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $721.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

