Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

