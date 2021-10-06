Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHUY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 30.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

CHUY opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

