Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,225,000.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

