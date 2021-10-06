Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

