PancakeSwap Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00035869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $319.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00248718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00104443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011887 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 228,945,344 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

