PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.47 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $270.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 368,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

