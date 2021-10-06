Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,465. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park Aerospace stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Park Aerospace worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

