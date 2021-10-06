Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $116.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Paychex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 23.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

