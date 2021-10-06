Paycor HCM (PYCR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 362 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2405 12230 22592 633 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 152.52 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.23 million 71.61

Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.