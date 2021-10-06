PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.