Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,701. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

