Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden Sells 148,387 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,828. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

