Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden Sells 148,387 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,828. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.55.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
