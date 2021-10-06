Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,760 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 196.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akerna in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 26.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 5,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Akerna Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

