Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 69,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

