Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $221.65. 8,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,615. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.77. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

