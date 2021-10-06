Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fisker by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 61,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,447,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

