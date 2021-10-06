Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 362,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,190,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BBBY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

