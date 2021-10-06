Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,321 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.