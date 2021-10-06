Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 19,566 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,566 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

