Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider James Robert Pray Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $4.59 on Wednesday, hitting $254.10. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.19. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

