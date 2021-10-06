Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

COST stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.49. 81,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

