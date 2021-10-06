Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 651,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.