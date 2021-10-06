Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 203,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 129.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.55. 46,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

