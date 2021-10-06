Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.25. 17,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.