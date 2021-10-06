Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 105,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,267. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

