Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives Hold Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.85.

PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

