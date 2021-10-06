Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

PGSVY stock remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Friday. 5,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.89.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

