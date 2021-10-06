Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

