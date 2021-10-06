Philip (Felice) Montrone Buys 50,632 Shares of Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Philip (Felice) Montrone bought 50,632 shares of Desane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$61,619.14 ($44,013.67).

Philip (Felice) Montrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philip (Felice) Montrone acquired 115,000 shares of Desane Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$139,955.00 ($99,967.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Desane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Desane Group Company Profile

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

