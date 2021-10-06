Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,328. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

