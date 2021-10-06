Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 84,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

