Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

