Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.